McCann Worldgroup Romania To Relocate Head Office To One Tower Office Building In 2Q/2021

McCann Worldgroup Romania To Relocate Head Office To One Tower Office Building In 2Q/2021. McCann Worldgroup Romania will relocate its head office to the One Tower office building in the second quarter of 2021, which was developed by One United Properties in Bucharest’s Floreasca district. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]