Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 835; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 34,000
May 14, 2021

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 835; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 34,000.

As many as 835 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 34,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 1,070,605 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,022,029 were declared cured. To date, 7,610,689 RT-PCR tests and 1,016,076 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 22,705 RT-PCR tests were performed (10,911 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,794 on request) and 11,911 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 207 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

