Olympic swimming complex inaugurated near Bucharest

Olympic swimming complex inaugurated near Bucharest. The new Olympic swimming complex in the town of Otopeni, about 15 km north of Bucharest, was inaugurated on Friday, May 14, in the presence of development minister Cseke Attila. Funding for this project, worth almost RON 165 million (some EUR 33.5 million), was provided by the Ministry of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]