President Klaus Iohannis signs accreditation of 12 Romanian ambassadors

President Klaus Iohannis signs accreditation of 12 Romanian ambassadors. President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Friday, the decrees to accredit 12 Romanian ambassadors, the Presidential Administration announced on Friday. According to the source, George Cristian Maior was accredited as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, with residence in Amman, Gruia Otiliu Jacota - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, with residence in Alger, Monica-Mihaela Stirbu - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Federative Republic of Brazil, with residence in Brasilia, Floricel-Paul Mocanu - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Chile, with residence in Santiago de Chile, Theodora Magdalena Mircea - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Cuba, with residence in Havana. The head of state also accredited Calin-Rolo Stoica - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Estonia, with residence in Tallinn, Mugurel Ioan Stanescu as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the State of Kuwait, with residence in Kuwait City, Madalina Lupu - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Kazakhstan, with residence in Nur-Sultan, Alexandrina-Liviu Rusu - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with residence in Luxembourg, and Adriana-Loreta Stanescu as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Federal Republic of Germany, with residence in Berlin. Furthermore, President Iohannis signed the accreditation of Marius-Gabriel Lazurca, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the United Mexican States, the Republic of Nicaragua, the Republic of El Salvador and the Republic of Costa Rica, as well as to the Republic of Guatemala, with residence in Ciudad de Mexico, and of Maria Ciobanu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Kingdom of Morocco, as well as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, with residence in Rabat.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]