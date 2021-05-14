Anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ Record of persons immunized in past 24 hours - 110,314

Anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ Record of persons immunized in past 24 hours - 110,314. The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 110,314 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 89,406 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 7,238 with the Moderna serum, 7,758 with the AstraZeneca and 5,912 with the Johnson&Johnson shot. As many as 44,960 people were given the first shot and 65,354 received the second shot. According to CNCAV, 6,519,397 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 3,834,311 persons, of whom 1,149,225 received the first dose and 2,685,086 received both doses. Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 90 persons experienced side effects - 12 had a local reaction and 78 had whole-body reactions. As many as 15,183 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,620 local and 13,563 systemic side effects. CNCAV also says that 131 side effect cases are under investigation.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]