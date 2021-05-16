One of the largest medical networks in Italy enters Romania: Istituto Auxologico Italiano takes over Cardiorec in northern Bucharest



One of the largest medical networks in Italy enters Romania: Istituto Auxologico Italiano takes over Cardiorec in northern Bucharest.

Istituto Auxologico Italiano (Auxologico), one of the largest and most reputable private medical research, hospitalization and health care networks in Italy, enters Romania and acquires Cardiorec medical clinic, in northern Bucharest, in Corbeanca. Following this acquisition, Cardiorec becomes (...)