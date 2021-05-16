 
Romaniapress.com

May 16, 2021

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 565 following over 18.700 tests nationwide
May 16, 2021

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 565 following over 18.700 tests nationwide.

A number of 565 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 18,700 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source states. As of Sunday, (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu: Round 320-350 Romanians in Gaza Strip, no consular assistance requested so far Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said that in Gaza Strip there are round 320 – 350 Romanian citizens, and the diplomatic missions in the region have instructions to get prepared for supporting them, however, no consular assistance requests from Romanians in the conflict area have been (...)

ForMin Aurescu on US visa requirement for Romanians: Refusal rate at 9-10%, while limit is 3% Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu explained on Prima TV private television broadcaster on Sunday that Romanians still need visas to travel to the US, as the refusal rate for Romanian citizens stands at 9 - 10 % of the total number of visa applications, while the US legislation provides (...)

GCS: All counties, Capital City remain in green scenario; infection rate in Bucharest - 1.06 The Capital City of Bucharest and all counties of the Romania remain in the green scenario in terms of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. In Bucharest, the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate is 1.06 cases per thousand inhabitants, down from the previous (...)

GCS: 565 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; over 18,700 tests in 24h A number of 565 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 18,700 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source states. As of Sunday, (...)

Rowing: Romania's W8+ and M8+ crews qualify for Tokyo Olympic Games Romania's Women's eight (W8+) and Men's eight (M8+) crews have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, on Sunday after finishing second the races within the World Rowing Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland. In the final of the Women's eight (W8+), Romania (Maria-Magdalena (...)

PM Citu: Romanians have understood the only way out of pandemic is vaccination Prime Minister Florin Citu said, on Saturday evening, at the Bucharest National Theatre (TNB), that Romanians had understood that the only way out of the pandemic was vaccination. “Together we went through a difficult year, together we wore masks, together we kept the social distance, together (...)

Uber is adding hybrid vehicles and reducing costs for the Green service Uber’s Green service is extending with hybrid vehicles, in addition to existing electric cars, to offer users shorter ETAs Uber Green rides will have the same price as Uber Comfort trips More than 345.000 people have used Uber Green in Bucharest & Timișoara so far About 1.400 tons of (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |