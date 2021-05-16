GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 565 following over 18.700 tests nationwide

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 565 following over 18.700 tests nationwide. A number of 565 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 18,700 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source states. As of Sunday, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]