 
Romaniapress.com

May 16, 2021

GCS: 565 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; over 18,700 tests in 24h
May 16, 2021

GCS: 565 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; over 18,700 tests in 24h.

A number of 565 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 18,700 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source states. As of Sunday, 1,071,899 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,025,145 patients have been declared cured. A number of 7,644,702 RT-PCR tests and 1,033,521 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide to date. In the last 24 hours, 12,957 RT-PCR tests were processed (4,733 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,224 on request) and 5,792 rapid antigen tests. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, after retesting the patients who were already positive, 102 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu: Round 320-350 Romanians in Gaza Strip, no consular assistance requested so far Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said that in Gaza Strip there are round 320 – 350 Romanian citizens, and the diplomatic missions in the region have instructions to get prepared for supporting them, however, no consular assistance requests from Romanians in the conflict area have been (...)

ForMin Aurescu on US visa requirement for Romanians: Refusal rate at 9-10%, while limit is 3% Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu explained on Prima TV private television broadcaster on Sunday that Romanians still need visas to travel to the US, as the refusal rate for Romanian citizens stands at 9 - 10 % of the total number of visa applications, while the US legislation provides (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 565 following over 18.700 tests nationwide A number of 565 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 18,700 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source states. As of Sunday, (...)

GCS: All counties, Capital City remain in green scenario; infection rate in Bucharest - 1.06 The Capital City of Bucharest and all counties of the Romania remain in the green scenario in terms of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. In Bucharest, the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate is 1.06 cases per thousand inhabitants, down from the previous (...)

Rowing: Romania's W8+ and M8+ crews qualify for Tokyo Olympic Games Romania's Women's eight (W8+) and Men's eight (M8+) crews have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, on Sunday after finishing second the races within the World Rowing Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland. In the final of the Women's eight (W8+), Romania (Maria-Magdalena (...)

PM Citu: Romanians have understood the only way out of pandemic is vaccination Prime Minister Florin Citu said, on Saturday evening, at the Bucharest National Theatre (TNB), that Romanians had understood that the only way out of the pandemic was vaccination. “Together we went through a difficult year, together we wore masks, together we kept the social distance, together (...)

Uber is adding hybrid vehicles and reducing costs for the Green service Uber’s Green service is extending with hybrid vehicles, in addition to existing electric cars, to offer users shorter ETAs Uber Green rides will have the same price as Uber Comfort trips More than 345.000 people have used Uber Green in Bucharest & Timișoara so far About 1.400 tons of (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |