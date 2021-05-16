ForMin Aurescu: Round 320-350 Romanians in Gaza Strip, no consular assistance requested so far

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said that in Gaza Strip there are round 320 – 350 Romanian citizens, and the diplomatic missions in the region have instructions to get prepared for supporting them, however, no consular assistance requests from Romanians in the conflict area have been