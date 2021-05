Winemaker Purcari sees 8% higher sales, 28% higher net profit in Q1

Winemaker Purcari sees 8% higher sales, 28% higher net profit in Q1. Purcari Wineries Plc (WINE), a leading wine producer in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, recorded revenues of RON 49.8 mln (over EUR 10 mln) in the first quarter of 2021, up 8% compared to the same period of last year Margins grew ahead of revenues, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]