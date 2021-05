Repair Service Provider Electronics Support Division Sees 7% Decline in Revenue to RON103M in 2020

Mobile communications device repair service company Electronics Support Division (ESD) posted about RON103.3 million (EUR20.9 million) revenue in 2020, a decline of more than 7% year-on-year, Finance Ministry data show.