Compa Sibiu 1Q Profit Grows 26%, to RON7.47M. Car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) on Monday reported a net profit of RON4.74 million for the first quarter of 2021, up 26% compared with the same period in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]