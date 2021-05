Zentiva Romania 1Q Profit Drops 30%, to RON23.6M

Zentiva Romania 1Q Profit Drops 30%, to RON23.6M. Zentiva Romania (SCD.RO), one of the largest generics manufacturers in Romania, reported a turnover of RON163 million for the first quarter of 2021, up 6.5% on the year, and a net profit of RON23.6 million, down 30%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]