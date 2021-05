Romanian Antitrust Body Clears Allianz-Tiriac's Acquisition of Gothaer Romania

Romanian Antitrust Body Clears Allianz-Tiriac's Acquisition of Gothaer Romania. Romania's competition authority said Monday it has green-lit the acquisition of insurance company Gothaer Asigurari Reasigurari by Allianz-Tiriac, saying the deal didn't pose any competition hurdles. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]