Garanti BBVA Leasing Gets EUR20M Loan from Black Sea Development Bank

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB ) said Monday it has granted a EUR20 million leasing facility to Garanti BBVA Leasing to help fund small and medium-sized enterprises in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]