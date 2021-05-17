PwC: Over 40% of Romanian Companies Expect Pandemic Tax Breaks to Spur New Tax Inspections

PwC: Over 40% of Romanian Companies Expect Pandemic Tax Breaks to Spur New Tax Inspections. Over 40% of Romanian companies expect that deferrals and exemptions from tax obligations, technical unemployment benefits and subsidies granted by the state during the health crisis will lead to new tax inspections, according to a survey conducted by PwC in Central and Eastern Europe (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]