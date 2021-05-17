EY: Over 50% of Employees Globally Would Quit Jobs If Not Given Post-Pandemic Flexibility



Nine in ten employees want flexibility in where and when they work and given the choice, more than half of employee respondents (54%) would choose flexibility in when they work and 40% want flexibility in where they work, according to the EY 2021 Work Reimagined Employee (...)