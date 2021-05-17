Holde Agri Invest plans to invest 62 million lei in modernizing and expanding its farms in 2021

Holde Agri Invest plans to invest 62 million lei in modernizing and expanding its farms in 2021. Holde Agri Invest SA, a Romanian agricultural company operating farmland, prepares to invest 62 million lei in developing its business in 2021. Out of the total amount, approximately 30 million lei will be directed into expanding the operated land and another 32 million lei in the modernization (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]