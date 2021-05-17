GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 392 new cases, out of over 10.000 tests done in last 24 hours



GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 392 new cases, out of over 10.000 tests done in last 24 hours.

A number of 392 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where 10,956 tests were done, informed, on Monday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. These are cases that did not have a positive test prior, the quoted source specifies. (...)