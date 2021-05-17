Romania is one step closer to implementing the Digital Nomad Visa for remote workers

Romania is one step closer to implementing the Digital Nomad Visa for remote workers. Romania is one step closer to adopting the digital nomad visa as members of the Parliament, in collaboration with the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalisation, submitted on May 12 2021, a draft law regulating this subject. “Digital nomads are defined as foreign citizens who want to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]