392 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, out of over 10,000 tests done in last 24 hours



A number of 392 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where 10,956 tests were done, informed, on Monday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. These are cases that did not have a positive test prior, the quoted source specifies. Until Monday, on Romania's territory, there were 1,072,291 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus, and 1,026,299 patients were declared cured. At a national level, until this time, there were 7,651,027 RT-PCR tests done and 1,038,561 quick antigenic tests. In the last 24 hours there were 5,916 RT-PCR tests done (3,212 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,704 upon request) and 5,040 quick antigenic tests. Furthermore, since the last report by the GCS, there were 409 RT-PCR results reported, processed prior to the last 24 hours and sent until May 17. Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 67 people were reconfirmed positive.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)