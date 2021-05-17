 
Romaniapress.com

May 17, 2021

Education Minister says all Bucharest schools might fully open as of Wednesday
May 17, 2021

Education Minister says all Bucharest schools might fully open as of Wednesday.

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said that he "sees it possible" for all Bucharest primary and secondary students to attend school in person as of Wednesday with no more differentiations according to grades, provided that the Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) decides so. "The joint amendment order can be published in the Official Journal this evening at the earliest. It would not be reasonable for CMBSU to hold a meeting on Monday night to announce changes for Tuesday morning. A meeting will be probably held tomorrow, after we also have tomorrow's infection rate and the confirmation of the downward trend. Under these conditions I see it possible for all Bucharest students to go to school as of Wednesday without differentiation according to grades, if the Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations decides so. The amendment of the joint Education and Health Ministers' Order sets the framework in place for the County Committee for Emergency Situations/the Bucharest Municipality Committee for Emergency Situations to decide in agreement with the County School Inspectorate/the Bucharest Municipality School Inspectorate and the Public Health Directorate," the Minister said on Monday. According to Cimpeanu, online access to the educational process must be ensured for the students who show typical COVID-19 symptoms, for those with medical vulnerabilities or with any other well-grounded reasons to not attend in person. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Pirelli Tyres Romania Turnover Drops Nearly 9% YoY To RON2.53B In 2020 Pirelli Tyres Romania, the local subsidiary of Italian giant Pirelli, on Monday reported a turnover of RON2.53 billion (EUR525.7 million) for 2020, down nearly 9% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on finance ministry (...)

Rompetrol Rafinare Turnover Up 8% To USD1B, Loss Drops Sixfold To USD14.7M In 1Q/2021 Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO), the company which manages the Petromidia Navodari and Vega Ploiesti refineries, reported a turnover of USD1 billion for the first quarter of 2021, up 8% on the year, and its loss shrank to USD14.7 million in January-March 2021, from USD88 million in the same period (...)

Cemacon Net Profit Drops 32% To RON7.2M, Net Turnover Grows 21% To RON36M In 1Q/2021 Romanian brick maker Cemacon Cluj (CEON.RO) on Monday said it registered a net profit of RON7.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, down 32% from RON10.6 million in the year-earlier period, and a net turnover of RON36 million, up 21% from the first quarter of 2020, per data from the company’s (...)

President Iohannis: Astronomy is not only one of the oldest sciences of mankind, but it is also one of the most challenging fields of thinking and research President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that Earth has finite resources and that astronomy gives us hope for a future of discoveries that will deepen our knowledge of the world. “Astronomy is not only one of the oldest sciences of mankind, but it is also one of the most challenging... The post (...)

PM Citu, PSD's Ciolacu to meet on National Recovery Resilience Plan Prime Minister Florin Citu says he has extended an official invitation to national chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolanu to a discussion on Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) at the government headquarters. “I spoke on the phone with Marcel (...)

HealthMin Mihaila: We're taking all measures to investigate those responsible for monitoring reported data Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila on Monday stated that all measures will be taken for the disciplinary investigation of the officials within the ministry who monitored the data reported in the context of the pandemic with the novel coronavirus. Ioana Mihaila stated that the publication of data (...)

PM Citu, opposition leader Ciolacu to meet on recovery, resilience plan Prime Minister Florin Citu says he has extended an official invitation to national chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolanu to a discussion on Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) at the government headquarters. "I spoke on the phone with (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |