May 17, 2021

Romania’s George Enescu Competition: South Korean Jaemin Han wins cello final
South Korean Jaemin Han won the top prize of the cello section of the 2020/2021 George Enescu International Competition. Sebastian Fritsch, from Germany, ranked second, while Romanian Ștefan Cazacu took the third spot. Aged 15, Han is the youngest winner in the history of the Enescu (...)

