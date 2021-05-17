Automobile Dacia Turnover Drops 27% YoY To EUR3.783B In 2020

Automobile Dacia Turnover Drops 27% YoY To EUR3.783B In 2020. Carmaker Automobile Dacia on Monday said its turnover dropped 27% on the year to EUR3.783 billion in 2020, per the company’s financial data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]