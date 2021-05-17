Coherent Solutions Opens R&D Center In Romania; Seeks To Hire Over 150 Programmers In Next Two Years



U.S. company Coherent Solutions, specialized in developing software products and consulting services, with a turnover of over $76 million, is entering the Romanian market and opening its first office in capital Bucharest, seeking to hire over 30 IT experts in (...)