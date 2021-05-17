Corteva Rents 23,000 Sqm Of Industrial Space In Warehouse In Northern Bucharest

Corteva Rents 23,000 Sqm Of Industrial Space In Warehouse In Northern Bucharest. Corteva (CTVA), leader on the seeds and agricultural plants protection market, which operates in Romania, has signed a pre-lease contract for an area of 23,000 square meters of industrial space in a built-to-suit warehouse located in northeast Bucharest and developed by Lazar Real Estate, part (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]