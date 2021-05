Braiconf Braila Turnover Plunges 56% YoY To RON4.3M In 1Q/2021

Braiconf Braila Turnover Plunges 56% YoY To RON4.3M In 1Q/2021. Romanian apparel manufacturer Braiconf Braila (BRCR.RO) ended the first three months of 2021 with a loss of RON825,462 compared with a net result of RON927,272 in the same period in 2020, while its turnover plunged 56% on the year to RON4.3 million in January-March (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]