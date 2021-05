Altur Slatina 1Q Turnover Grows 8% YoY To RON25.7M

Altur Slatina 1Q Turnover Grows 8% YoY To RON25.7M. Car parts maker Altur Slatina (ALT.RO) on Monday said it ended the first quarter of 2021 with a turnover of RON25.7 million, up 8% on the year, and a profit of RON129,508, compared with RON102,718 in the first quarter of 2020, per the company’s financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]