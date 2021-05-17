DNA: Liviu Dragnea, sent to court in a new case - influence peddling related to his US visit

DNA: Liviu Dragnea, sent to court in a new case - influence peddling related to his US visit. Former Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea has been sent to court by prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in a new case, in which he is accused of influence peddling and use of influence or authority in connection with his presence at the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump at the beginning of 2017. According to a DNA release sent to AGERPRES, the DNA prosecutors ordered the prosecution of Nicolae-Liviu Dragnea, currently under arrest, at the time of the deeds the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and chairman of a political party, for influence peddling and use of influence or authority by a person holding a leadership position in a party, for the purpose of obtaining for himself or another undue benefits, but also of other three businessmen, for the crimes of buying influence and complicity to buying influence. In the same case, Gheorghe Dimitrescu was also brought to justice, at the time of the deed having been Florin Iordache's parliamentary adviser but also Romania's former consul in Bonn, for buying influence. Anticorruption prosecutors note in the indictment that, between January 2017 and May 2017, Nicolae-Liviu Dragnea allegedly received undue benefits from one of the businessmen for himself and the party, consisting of ensuring access to the events within the US President's inauguration ceremony from January 17 to 21, 2017, held in Washington DC (USA), based on a benefit package worth 250,000 dollars, access obtained through an American politician and businessman, vice president of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, and ensuring with the help of the other two businessmen, lobbying and political consulting services worth 30,000 dollars for his party. "The money was allegedly paid in May 2017 by an offshore company based in the British Virgin Islands and bank accounts in Cyprus (controlled by the Romanian businessman with the help of the other two businessmen)," the DNA said. The investigators also say that Dragnea allegedly accepted from the same businessman the promise of undue patrimonial benefits consisting of the participation, between May and June 2017, in two meetings (not materialized) with senior US officials. "In this context, the defendant Nicolae-Liviu Dragnea allegedly trafficked, in favor of the Romanian businessman, the real influence he had towards the Prime Minister and other members of the Romanian Government, promising that he would determine them to ensure the business interests, especially in the military and intelligence field, that the respective individual had in Romania", the release reads. Also, according to the prosecutors, between May and October 2017, Nicolae-Liviu Dragnea allegedly used his authority and influence deriving from the quality of chairman of a political party towards Gheorghe Dimitrescu, as well as towards two other people, for the purpose to obtain, in the same period of time, undue benefits for himself and for the party, in violation of the provisions of Law 334/2006 on the financing of political parties, consisting of lobbying services worth 100,000 dollars (of which 45,000 euros was allegedly paid by Gheorghe Dimitrescu). The respective services were allegedly provided by an American lobbying company, in order to establish some visits for Nicolae-Liviu Dragnea with senior American officials. "In exchange for the benefits received from Gheorghe Dimitrescu, between June and July 2017, the defendant Nicolae-Liviu Dragnea allegedly trafficked in his favor the real influence he had over the Minister of Foreign Affairs, promising to determine the high dignitary to appoint the former to the position of Romania's Consul General in Bonn, which happened", the DNA says. According to the DNA, in this case precautionary measures were ordered on several real estates belonging to Nicolae-Liviu Dragnea. The case was sent to the Bucharest Court with a proposal to maintain the precautionary measures ordered in the case. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Pirelli Tyres Romania Turnover Drops Nearly 9% YoY To RON2.53B In 2020 Pirelli Tyres Romania, the local subsidiary of Italian giant Pirelli, on Monday reported a turnover of RON2.53 billion (EUR525.7 million) for 2020, down nearly 9% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on finance ministry (...)



Rompetrol Rafinare Turnover Up 8% To USD1B, Loss Drops Sixfold To USD14.7M In 1Q/2021 Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO), the company which manages the Petromidia Navodari and Vega Ploiesti refineries, reported a turnover of USD1 billion for the first quarter of 2021, up 8% on the year, and its loss shrank to USD14.7 million in January-March 2021, from USD88 million in the same period (...)



Cemacon Net Profit Drops 32% To RON7.2M, Net Turnover Grows 21% To RON36M In 1Q/2021 Romanian brick maker Cemacon Cluj (CEON.RO) on Monday said it registered a net profit of RON7.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, down 32% from RON10.6 million in the year-earlier period, and a net turnover of RON36 million, up 21% from the first quarter of 2020, per data from the company’s (...)



President Iohannis: Astronomy is not only one of the oldest sciences of mankind, but it is also one of the most challenging fields of thinking and research President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that Earth has finite resources and that astronomy gives us hope for a future of discoveries that will deepen our knowledge of the world. “Astronomy is not only one of the oldest sciences of mankind, but it is also one of the most challenging... The post (...)



PM Citu, PSD's Ciolacu to meet on National Recovery Resilience Plan Prime Minister Florin Citu says he has extended an official invitation to national chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolanu to a discussion on Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) at the government headquarters. “I spoke on the phone with Marcel (...)



HealthMin Mihaila: We're taking all measures to investigate those responsible for monitoring reported data Minister of Health Ioana Mihaila on Monday stated that all measures will be taken for the disciplinary investigation of the officials within the ministry who monitored the data reported in the context of the pandemic with the novel coronavirus. Ioana Mihaila stated that the publication of data (...)



PM Citu, opposition leader Ciolacu to meet on recovery, resilience plan Prime Minister Florin Citu says he has extended an official invitation to national chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolanu to a discussion on Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) at the government headquarters. "I spoke on the phone with (...)

