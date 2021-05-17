 
CNR UNESCO: Anniversary events dedicated to celebrating 65 years of Romanian presence in the organization.

Romania's National Commission for UNESCO (CNR UNESCO) announces the launch, starting Monday, of a series of events in the anniversary program occasioned by the celebration of 65 years of Romanian presence in UNESCO. According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, CNR UNESCO aims to get involved in the anniversary program "Romania and UNESCO, arch over time - 65 years since accession" structures such as the International Center for Advanced Training and Research in Physics - CIFRA, UNESCO Associated Schools (ASPnet), UNESCO departments, clubs and associations for UNESCO, but also the general public in carrying out content activities: * "Education without borders for sustainable development is about me, about you, about us"; * "2021 - the Constantin Brancusi Year: world landmark of modern sculpture"; * "Embroidered shirt - element of national identity and universal value"; * "Forum of established and aspiring geoparks"; Also, CNR UNESCO proposes a prospective collective exercise with the theme "Romania at 100 years after the accession to UNESCO". The anniversary program will take place between May 17 and December 10. "May 17 coincides with the start of the UNESCO International Conference on Education for Sustainable Development, which is also the central theme of the UNESCO NRC mandate since 2021, and December 10 is the International Day of Human Rights, a fundamental element of UNESCO multilateralism, whose universality, importance and urgency of observance represent the strongest message to end the anniversary year 2021 - 65 years since Romania's accession to UNESCO," the release reads. In 1956, on July 27, Romania joined the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Later, on September 21, CNR UNESCO was established. The 65 years of cultural diplomacy and intellectual cooperation have brought mutual benefits to both Romania and UNESCO. Education, culture, natural sciences, humanities, as well as information and communication, are the fields in which UNESCO organizes its activity, priority areas also for the national policies in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

