May 17, 2021

Communications regulator redesigns radiofrequency radiation monitoring platform
A new version of the www.monitor-emf.ro platform, where the results of the measurements of radiation emitted by telecommunication antennas and used for radio-TV, Wi-Fi, all cellular frequencies, including those currently used for the 5G technology, was released on Monday by the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) at an event organised at the ANCOM Museum of Telecommunications, exhibited at a shopping centre in Bucharest, District 4. "The Monitor-EMF platform, where so far users could only view the results of the radiation level measured by 150 fixed sensors placed by ANCOM in certain urban areas with heavy traffic, was redesigned, developed internally and updated to include the results of over 20 thousand measurements so far conducted by portable equipment in various parts of Romania. The general public now has easy access to information on electromagnetic field levels recorded in Romania by a single and constantly updated source, and variations over time are also available," said Cristin Popa, head of the ANCOM Executive Monitoring and Control Department. According to the telecommunications market regulator, by updating the platform ANCOM provides users with an objective tool where they can see both the results of permanent measurements of the electromagnetic field through fixed EMF sensors and the results of measurements of annual campaigns with electromagnetic field gauging equipment relative to the reference levels. Thus, for each measurement, on the website www.monitor-emf.ro are specified the location, period and level of exposure to the electromagnetic field recorded at the time of measurement and then a percentage of the maximum reference level established by the legal framework in force is computed. "The measurements are made in public spaces, in the vicinity of which there are agglomerations of electromagnetic field sources. So far, all measurements made by ANCOM with both types of equipment have not shown the limits set by the national legislation having been exceeded. Maps of measurements taken by fixed sensors provide details on the results of measurements made by the 150 fixed broadband monitoring sensors located in Bucharest and 103 other cities in the country, in public spaces in the vicinity of which there are multiple sources of radio broadcasts - schools, university centers, public squares. The sensors work permanently, transmitting the results to the computer platform once every 24 hours. Thus, for each sensor users can see the results for the last three days, the last three months or the last year and can download the results in a PNG format," according to ANCOM. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
