French group Saint-Gobain buys Romanian company Duraziv from local entrepreneur. French group Saint-Gobain has signed an agreement to take over Romanian group Duraziv developed by local entrepreneur Daniel Guzu. The two parts haven’t disclosed the transaction’s value. Duraziv is a Romanian producer of construction materials (adhesives, mortars, paints, and metal profiles). (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]