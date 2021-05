PM Citu, PSD’s Ciolacu to meet on National Recovery Resilience Plan

PM Citu, PSD’s Ciolacu to meet on National Recovery Resilience Plan. Prime Minister Florin Citu says he has extended an official invitation to national chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolanu to a discussion on Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) at the government headquarters. “I spoke on the phone with Marcel (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]