Pirelli Tyres Romania Turnover Drops Nearly 9% YoY To RON2.53B In 2020. Pirelli Tyres Romania, the local subsidiary of Italian giant Pirelli, on Monday reported a turnover of RON2.53 billion (EUR525.7 million) for 2020, down nearly 9% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]