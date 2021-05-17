Rompetrol Rafinare Turnover Up 8% To USD1B, Loss Drops Sixfold To USD14.7M In 1Q/2021

Rompetrol Rafinare Turnover Up 8% To USD1B, Loss Drops Sixfold To USD14.7M In 1Q/2021. Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO), the company which manages the Petromidia Navodari and Vega Ploiesti refineries, reported a turnover of USD1 billion for the first quarter of 2021, up 8% on the year, and its loss shrank to USD14.7 million in January-March 2021, from USD88 million in the same period (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]