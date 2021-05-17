Cemacon Net Profit Drops 32% To RON7.2M, Net Turnover Grows 21% To RON36M In 1Q/2021

Cemacon Net Profit Drops 32% To RON7.2M, Net Turnover Grows 21% To RON36M In 1Q/2021. Romanian brick maker Cemacon Cluj (CEON.RO) on Monday said it registered a net profit of RON7.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, down 32% from RON10.6 million in the year-earlier period, and a net turnover of RON36 million, up 21% from the first quarter of 2020, per data from the company’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]