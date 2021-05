OMV Petrom divests Kazakh assets to focus on Black Sea

OMV Petrom divests Kazakh assets to focus on Black Sea. OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in Southeastern Europe, announces the closing of the sale transaction for its assets in Kazakhstan, four onshore fields more precisely, which were accounting, before the divestment, for under 5% of the company’s production and reserves. The company says (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]