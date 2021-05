Hidroelectrica’s profit up 77% in Q1 on higher output and prices

Hidroelectrica’s profit up 77% in Q1 on higher output and prices. Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, ended the first quarter of 2021 with a net profit of RON 760 mln (EUR 155 mln), up 77% compared to the same period in 2020, Ziarul Financiar reported. Both the output and the prices on the market increased by more than one third. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]