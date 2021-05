Romania’s CA deficit widens 2.6 times in Q1

Romania’s CA deficit widens 2.6 times in Q1. Romania’s current account (CA) has increased nearly 2.6 times to EUR 2.55 bln in the first quarter of the year (Q1), compared to the same period of last year. Although it is still premature, the figures were received as negative for the full-year forecast. The state forecasting body CNSP hopes (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]