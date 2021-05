US software company opens R&D center in Romania

US software company opens R&D center in Romania. Coherent Solutions, a mid-sized American software product engineering and consulting company with a business of over USD 76 mln, announced it is opening a Research and Development (R&D) centre in Bucharest, where it aims to recruit 30 experts by the end of the year. “We have important plans (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]