Romania's Rompetrol Rafinare boasts record revenues and smaller losses

Romania's Rompetrol Rafinare boasts record revenues and smaller losses. Rompetrol Rafinare group, which includes the parent company Rompetrol Rafinare (Petromidia refinery) and its downstream, gas, services logistics and petrochemicals subsidiaries, announced that its consolidated gross revenues rose by 8% YoY and exceeded USD 1 bln in the first quarter of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]