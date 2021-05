Parcel Delivery Company DPD Revenue Rises Almost 40% to Over RON257M in 2020

Parcel delivery company DPD Romania, one of the largest on the local market, posted more than RON257 million revenue last year, an increase of almost 40% on the RON184 million of 2019.