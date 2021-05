PORR Construction Doubles Revenue to RON845M in 2020

PORR Construction Doubles Revenue to RON845M in 2020. Austrian-held builder PORR Construct almost doubled its revenue in Romania year-on-year in 2020. It posted RON845.5 million revenue, as well as 40% higher profit to RON23.5 million, while the average number of employees double, too, to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]