Daniel Guzu Strikes Deal with Saint-Gobain for Sale of Adhesive Maker Duraziv

Daniel Guzu Strikes Deal with Saint-Gobain for Sale of Adhesive Maker Duraziv. France’s Saint-Gobain has reached an agreement to buy the Grupul Duraziv (Duraziv Group) in Romania, which makes adhesives, mortars and paints among others, from founder Daniel Guzu. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]