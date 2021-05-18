Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR) launches ETA Expert, the estimate time of arrival service for rail freight

Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR) launches ETA Expert, the estimate time of arrival service for rail freight. The system is unique in Romania and Southeast Europe, being fully developed by an internal team of GFR engineers For the first time in Romanian and South-Eastern European railway industry, Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR) has developed and implemented a digital service that provides real-time