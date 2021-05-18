Pavel, Margarit & Associates Romanian Law Firm was ranked in 2021 among the top law firms in Romania by the international legal guide Legal 500



Pavel, Margarit & Associates Romanian Law Firm was ranked in 2021 among the top law firms in Romania by the international legal guide Legal 500.

The international legal guide Legal 500 has recently published the rankings of the best law firms in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Pavel, Margarit & Associates Romanian Law Firm is present, for the fifth consecutive year, in the top law firms in Romania, in the edition... The (...)