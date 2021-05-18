Serghei Bulgac, CEO DIGI Communications N.V: Our priority was to consolidate the market positions achieved

Serghei Bulgac, CEO DIGI Communications N.V: Our priority was to consolidate the market positions achieved. Digi Communications N.V. Group announced financial results as at March 31, 2021 Group level: Sustained growth profile: 8.6 % revenue increase, up to EUR 340.2 million and 13 % RGU growth, up to 18.7 million; Strong overall performances with an adjusted EBITDA of 122.5 EUR million; Romania: (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]