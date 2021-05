Câmpia Turzii air base in Romania to undergo USD 152 million upgrade

Câmpia Turzii air base in Romania to undergo USD 152 million upgrade. The U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center's Detachment 4 are leading USD 152 million construction projects to upgrade the infrastructure at Câmpia Turzii air base in support of NATO operations, the U.S. Air Force said.