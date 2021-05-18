Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say



Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.2% decline (in gross terms) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the GDP was unchanged versus Q1 2020, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday, May 18. (...)