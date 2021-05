Vodafone Romania Revenue Drops 1.5% in 2020/2021 FY, to EUR801M

Vodafone Romania Revenue Drops 1.5% in 2020/2021 FY, to EUR801M. Telecom operator Vodafone Romania on Tuesday reported total services revenue of EUR801 million for the fiscal year 2020/2021 ended March 31, 1.5% lower compared with the previous fiscal year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]